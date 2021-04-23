The Albertville Farmer’s Market has a new home. Though traditionally held downtown at the old train station, starting May 6 the market will be held at the newly built Signature Pavilion at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Vendors can already register in advance for the market dates they wish to attend. There is an option to pay later for anyone not wanting to pay the 3% credit card fee. If you would like to pay for the full year, you will need to come to the fitness center or call in and use a credit card. Please note, the rules state that a full year is May to September and October will be paid on a week to week basis.
If you have not already done so, vendors must send their 2021 Growers Permit to jseymour@sportadvisory.com or leave a copy with guest services at the park. Permits must be submitted before the first market day. First-time vendors will need to fill out a vendor application as well.
The deadline to register is noon on Wednesday before each market day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.