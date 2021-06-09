Chris Williams spent the first 18 years of his coaching career building one of the top softball programs and coaching resumés in the state. But after leaving Springville and coming up to Douglas and eventually Asbury, Williams had stepped away from softball and focused primarily on building the Asbury football program.
But the itch to return to the softball diamond got to be too much, and when the Rams’ softball job opened this past month, Williams pounced at the opportunity to return to a sport he continued to love, even when he was away from it.
“After five years of being away from the sport, the job came open this past month and Coach Pelham had asked me about it and I had an itch for it,” Williams explained. “I still love the fact that I get to coach football because that’s been a lifelong dream of mine, but the opportunity to get back coach this little sport, on this little field, I’ve had a lot of success in the 18 years at Springvile, and I just missed it.
“The old saying, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, absence makes the heart grows stronger, I’ve missed this sport, and I always told my wife and my kids, I have no idea why I love coaching softball like I do, but I told them when I walked away from Douglas and came over here, my boys and wife asked if I would coach anything in the spring, and I told them I’d never coach baseball again, but if the softball job every came open, I’d walk to them and tell them I’d be interested in it. And you know, it came open this past month, and coach Pelham gave me the opportunity and I’m really grateful for it.”
While Williams turned Springville into a power that saw the program win state championships, he faces a different challenge at Asbury, where the growing school has struggled on the softball diamond, going 4-17 this past season.
For Williams, it’s about little steps and building the program up by doing the little things on and off the field, and by simply creating more interest in the program to help build for the future, and hopes that his passion for the game will rub off on the players.
“We’ll get in the halls when school starts and try to recruit more kids so we can have at least a varsity and JV, or varsity and junior high to build for the future,” Williams explained. “Here, I want the girls to get a taste of success, period. I don’t know if they’ll have a coach who will be as passionate about the game for them and trying to get them to learn to compete as I will be.”
Those little things that Williams hopes to instill are things he says anyone on the team can do: Being a good teammate, and being a responsible player.
“I told them last week, the number one thing is, it doesn’t take talent to hustle, it doesn’t talent to have heart, it doesn’t take talent to be a teammate and cheer your teammates on,” Williams added. “The little things is what we’re trying to learn to do, walk up to the batter’s box with confidence, own up to your mistakes, don’t pout, don’t let it affect the next play, run on and off the field, clean up after yourself, learning to be on the edge of the dugout cheering on your teammates whether you’re on the bench or next up to bat.”
For now, Williams is focused on building little by little with the program, which faces the tough task of having two State Tournament teams in its own area in Fyffe and 3A champion Plainview.
“it’s baby steps,” Williams concluded. “Just like when I took the football program. You’ve got to learn to compete, when you learn to compete you learn to win, and when you learn to win, you learn to win more than a game or two a week, and when we can do that we’ll learn to compete in the area and all the other stuff will fall into place.”
