Martha Nell Peppers
Rodentown
Martha Nell Peppers, 78 of Rodentown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Shepherds Cove after a long battle with cancer.
Her services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Randy Peppers and Rev. Bobby Williams officiated. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dustin Kittle, Banks Jolley, Drew Peppers, Jake Peppers, Eli Peppers and Sam Peppers. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Matthews, Troy Fugatt and Bobby Williams. Visitation was from 1:30 until 3 before the service.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lowell Peppers; parents, Milford and Bertha Sterling; brother, Cloyce Max Sterling; and son-in-law, Johnny Kittle.
Survivors include her loving children, Dana Kittle, of Geraldine, Alan Peppers, of Albertville, Rhonda Jolley of Crossville, Mike Peppers (Jan), of Geraldine, Randy Peppers (Gwen), of Crossville, and Jon Peppers (Leslie), of Albertville; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a loving sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Richard Hawkins and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.
Special thanks to her longtime doctor, Dr. Wayne Peters and to nurses and aides from Shepherds Cove Hospice for taking such special care of our sweet Mother during her final days.
Flowers will be accepted and/or donations may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice or Liberty United Baptist Church (Rodentown) Cemetery Fund.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Kenneth Eugene Johnson
Boaz
Kenneth Eugene Johnson, 69, of Boaz, died January 12, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service will be at First Baptist Church of Albertville at 11 a.m. January 23, 2021. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Johnson; daughter, Leslie Clines (Toby); son, Steven McDaniel; sister, Veronica Lance; brothers, Buddy Johnson (Linda) and Steve Johnson (Cheryl); and seven grandchildren.
Michael Jones
Boaz
Michael Jones, 72, of New Clear Creek Road, Boaz, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Friday, January 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Bruce Teal officiating. Interment followed in the Bethany Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Jones of Boaz; sons, Michael Jones, Jr., of West Virginia, Jeff Jones, of Kansas, and Mickey Jones, of Anniston; daughter, Karen Johnson, of West Virginia; step-sons, Robert Collins, of Walnut Grove, and Ricky Collins, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Whelan, of Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Jerry Pounds
Boaz
Jerry Pounds, 69, of Hwy 168, Boaz, died on Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence.
Services were held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Ricky Brooks officiating. Interment followed in the Liberty Cemetery at Aroney.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Oliver Pounds, of Boaz; sons, Jason Pounds, of Boaz, and Josh Pounds, of Mobile; brothers, Leon Pounds, of Albertville, Gary Pounds and Billy Pounds, both of Boaz; sisters, Patt Pounds and Linda Sharp, both of Albertville, and Connie Pounds and Sherry Brooks, both of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Bobby Joe Green
Albertville
Bobby Joe Green, 88, died December 19, 2020, at his home.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bobby Joe is survived by two sons Shannon and Lee Green; one daughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Green; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Bobby Ray Snider Jr.
Albertville
Bobby Ray Snider, Jr., 61, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Gilliland; daughters, Cady Snider and Emily Snider, Brooks Snider Friar; son, Josh Snider; four grandchildren; father, Bobby Snider; sisters, Delvia Buchanan and Phyllis Holcomb; and a sister-in-law, Sharlet Snider.
David Michael Devin
Boaz
David Michael Devin, 55, of Brow Road, Boaz, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his residence.
Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitesboro Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery under the direction of the Rev. Mark Spruill. Visitation will be on Monday from noon until service time at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Tammie Devin, of Boaz; sons, Matthew Devin, Eli Devin and Luke Devin, all of Boaz; daughter, Maddy Devin, of Boaz; three grandchildren; mother, Barbara Ann Devin, of Boaz; sister and brother-in-law, Janetta Devin and Charles Thigpin, of Florida; and a niece.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department, 1335 Sardis Drive, Sardis City, AL 35956.
Floyd Bowen
Albertville
Floyd Bowen, 84, of Albertville, died Jan. 12, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
A memorial service was held Jan. 14, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Landers officiating.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Trammell (Ray); sons, Randy Bowen, Alan Bowen, Brad Howard and Sam Evans; sisters, Barbara Ivey and Effie Joyce “Hamp” Warr (Robert); sister-in-law, Merle Bowen; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Judy Ann Walls
Boaz
Judy Ann Walls, 78, of Boaz, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Lasseter officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Walls is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Wade) Jenkins.
Margaret Malone
Albertville
Margaret Malone, 73, of Albertville, died January 13, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Randy Crawford and Gene Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, LeeRoy Malone; daughters, Charlotte Murdock (Pete), Carol White (Aaron), Barbie Pointer (Phillip) and Regina Gregg (Todd); sisters, Rema Wilson and Verna Smith; brother, Jesse Lee Davis; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Michael Lynn Washington
Crossville
Michael Lynn Washington, 63, of Crossville, passed away recently.
The family has chosen cremation. Services will be planned at a later date. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Gwynn Bolton; sisters, Chyenne and Ramona; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Norene Golden Peppers
Boaz
Norene Golden Peppers, 75, of Boaz, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence
Services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial following at Myrtle Tree Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams officiated.
Survivors include her children, Connie Peppers, Jeannie Peppers, April Brown (Josh), J. J. Peppers (Destiny), Charles Peppers (Marie), and Mikie Peppers (Susan); 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Alverson (Larry); brothers, Tim Golden (Janet) and Worley Golden (Brenda).
Bobby W. Stover
Guntersville
Bobby W. Stover, 67, of Guntersville, died recently.
His family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his sons, Nathan Stover, J. R. Stover and Mike Stover; and sisters, Cora Fason, Janette Veal and Angel Stover.
