SAKS — Geraldine’s three-game winning streak ended Friday night, as Saks sailed past the Bulldogs 54-31 in a non-region game between two traditional state playoff teams.
The Bulldogs (3-2) grabbed an early 7-0 advantage, but Saks responded with 22 straight points to seize the lead for good.
Colton Lusher’s touchdown pulled Geraldine within 22-13 with 9:40 left in the second quarter, but the Wildcats returned the kickoff to Geraldine’s 35-yard line, giving them a short field.
Saks quarterback Sean Parnell rushed 2 yards for a TD with 8:17 on the clock, making it 28-13. The Bulldogs’ defense had problems stopping Parnell all night.
Geraldine responded when Caleb Hall burst through the line and sprinted down the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs trailing 28-19.
Parnell’s short TD run put Saks in front 34-19 with 1:38 to go in the opening half.
The Wildcats outscored Geraldine 20-12 in the final half.
Geraldine returns to Region play next Friday when they take on Brindlee Mountain on the road, then face back-to-back tough home games against Sylvania and Fyffe.
