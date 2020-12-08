Both the Albertville Police Department and Fire Department recently received grants from Homeland Security totaling approximately $50,000 each.
During Monday’s city council meeting in Albertville, the council accepted a grant of $49,929 for the police department and $50,000 for the fire department. The grants will go toward purchasing new radios for the departments, with any overages being covered by the city’s general fund.
In other business:
- Approved the minutes from the Nov. 16 council meeting
- Awarded the annual bid for the purchase of rock to C.A. Langford Company for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
- Awarded the annual bid for sand to Madison Materials for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
- Awarded the annual bid for Plastic Pipe to ADCO Pipe & Supply for fiscal year 2020-2021.
- Awarded the annual bid for Gasoline and Diesel Fuel to Valley Oil Company in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
- Declared property located at 613 East Scott Avenue as surplus and authorized Mayor Honea to negotiate the future sale of the property.
- Introduced Ordinance No. 1732-20 to approve the sale of surplus property located at 613 East Scott Avenue.
- Declared property located at 610 West Main Street as surplus and authorized Mayor Honea to negotiate the future sale of the property.
- Introduced Ordinance No. 1733-20 for the sale of surplus property located at 610 West Main Street.
- Reappointed Jim Gentry to the MUB Board. His current term will expire on Jan. 1, 2021.
Public comments on Confederate icons
During the time for public comment, seven people addressed the council about the Confederate monument and flag flying next door at the Marshall County Courthouse, with only one person speaking in favor of them remaining there.
Unique Dunston, leader of the activist group Reclaiming Our Time and organizer of the monument protests, opened public comment with an impassioned speech expressing anger and impatience at the lack of action taken in regards to the monument as she plans to protest yet again for the 18th week.
“The people who tell me to wait often have no idea what it means to be black in America,” Dunston said. “... All too often, elected officials are too scared to go against powerful white men, like the Sons of Confederate Veterans … Is it because you too want to protect white Supremacy?”
Dunston as well as others including former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville Ben Alford quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to drive home their point that no one should feel like an outsider because of their race.
Former Marshall County Judge David Evans said he served at the Albertville Courthouse when the Confederate Monument was installed. He said he felt it was “inappropriate” to place the monument there and that it undermined his efforts to make everyone feel they’d be treated equally in his courtroom.
Evans also addressed the issue of heritage. He said his family history in the area goes back to the mid 1800s, during which time his ancestors did their best to stay out of the Civil War, saying they had “no dog in the fight.”
“That’s my heritage,” he said. “I don’t see how one person’s heritage is more important than another’s.”
Misty Reagan was the lone voice in favor of the monument, but she wasn’t there to address the council about that issue directly. Instead, she asked them to be more strict with how the city issues permits for the protesting.
Reagan mentioned multiple examples of hearing loud music with vulgar language at recent protests along with off-color insults and gestures being made by protesters, not the least of which was when two people were seen standing on the war memorial next to the monument.
Reagan also said she had spoken with several downtown businesses who claimed to be negatively affected by the protest. Some, she said, were too afraid to speak up out of fear of backlash from the protesters.
After pointing out Dunston no longer lives in Albertville, she asked the council to consider the wishes of its citizens and stop issuing permits.
At a previous meeting, council president Nathan Broadhurst said there was no permit required to protest as long as traffic was not being impeded and no sound amplification, including loud music, was being used.
