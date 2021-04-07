On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced she would be issuing a new Safer Apart Order, officially lifting the statewide mask mandate beginning Friday, April 9, and fulfilling the commitment she made in March not to extend the mandate again after the Easter holiday.
Under the new order, Alabamians will still be encouraged to wear masks and face coverings, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds, though it will no longer be required by the state government.
“As of Monday, Alabama has seen the lowest average for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the spring of 2020,” Ivey said. “Y’all, this is definitely an indication we’re moving in the right direction… We still have a public health order, but it’s greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask and voluntarily getting a vaccine. I continue to encourage you to do all of these things and make smart decisions.”
State Health Officer Scott Harris said the visitation restrictions for hospitals and assisted living facilities would remain in place under the new order, which is set to expire May 5.
Last week, the governor announced that anyone 16 years or older is now eligible for the vaccine.
“We initially needed to limit supply to the most vulnerable populations, but as more supply is sent to Alabama, we can now expand eligibility so just about anyone who wants one can have one.”
Because of multiple state and local partnerships, Ivey said nearly 1.2 million individuals have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far. That means almost 30% of eligible people in Alabama have been vaccinated in the fours months they’ve been available, she said.
“Because of your personal responsibility and strong adherence to safety protocols, we’re finally rounding the corner,” Ivey said. “We aren’t there yet, but we’re in the home stretch.”
At 5%, Harris said this past week’s percent positivity rate for the coronavirus was the lowest it’s ever been for Alabama since the pandemic began. He said the health department is continuing to monitor for possible new variants of the virus entering the state, but so far it's only seen cases of the UK variant, which has been shown to be susceptible to the COVID vaccine.
Several cities including Birmingham have instituted their own mask mandates now that the statewide order is set to expire. Ivey said she commends cities and businesses that continue to encourage health and safety guidelines and she would continue wearing a mask when appropriate.
Read the new Safer Apart Order here.
