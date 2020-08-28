FORT PAYNE — A woman was recently struck in the face when someone shot into her residence in DeKalb County.
During the early morning hours on Aug. 23, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from County Road 1002 in the Hammondville area about a fight.
According to Sheriff Nick Welden, while deputies were responding, the sheriff’s office dispatch received an additional call from the same address that shots had been fired.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered that a 58-year-old female had been shot in the face.
The female was immediately transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service for medical attention.
Sheriff’s office investigators were contacted and responded to the scene. They began interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and processing the scene.
Witnesses reported two men in a truck were speeding up and down their road. A resident said something to the men which caused an argument. After the argument was over, the men left.
Shortly thereafter, one of the men got out of the truck and fired several rounds toward the residence. Investigators report that three of these rounds entered the residence. One round struck the victim in the face.
All the investigators had to go on was a vague vehicle description. Investigators and deputies flooded the area to try to locate the vehicle and the suspects. During this time, investigators located a vehicle matching the description at a residence on a nearby county road.
Investigators made contact with Damien Keith Blevins, 31, of Valley Head, at the residence. While speaking with Blevins, investigators obtained probable cause to make an arrest. They also recovered a firearm at the residence that they believe was used in the commission of the crime.
Blevins was arrested and charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of second-degree assault.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this crime.
“This is a very unfortunate incident that could have been prevented,” Welden said. “This began with a choice to drive while intoxicated. Had the subject chosen to stay home, this could have all been avoided. Instead, a victim was seriously injured, and it could have been even worse.
“I would like to take this opportunity to brag on our investigative unit and patrol division,” he continued. “They had very little to go on, but persisted until the job was done. A suspect was located and an arrest was made. They do an outstanding job day in and day out. I cannot say enough good things about them and the job that they do.”
