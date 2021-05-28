Billboard’s goal: saving the lost
“This is about saving the lost,” the man behind the billboard said. “If one person is saved, it will have been worth it.”
Joe Henson was in bed a few weeks ago and he just had a strong feeling. He needed to do something to try to help spread the gospel.
He came up with a billboard idea, featuring the billboard you see here. He reached out to a longtime minister friend, Bro. James Dudley.
Dudley liked the idea. So did another minister friend, Bro. David Powell of Grant. Bro. Powell actually laid out the graphics for the billboard using a computer.
Within a matter of weeks, the billboard promoting the gospel had gone from an idea to a reality.
The first billboard is on Highway 431 just outside Boaz, near Glasses for Less. The message has also been put on a digital billboard near Lowe’s in Guntersville.
“This is about the salvation of souls,” Henson said.
The billboard has a dedicated phone line where people can call for more information. People making the call should leave a message and Henson or someone else will get back to them.
“This is just something a little different to try to reach people,” Henson said.
He thinks the idea has potential and he hopes it will spread to other towns.
“I’ve talked to at least 40 or 50 people about this and all of them have thought the billboard was a good idea,” he said.
Dudley said it is a “work in progress” and they are learning as they go about advertising and how it can be used to spread the word of God.
“I am excited about the possibilities,” he said.
