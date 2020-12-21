Marshall County’s first round of Pfizer COVID vaccine is scheduled to be administered Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec.22-23, to Marshall Medical Centers staff members who are at highest risk — those who care for or come into regular contact with known COVID patients.
Due to chain of custody regulations for the Pfizer vaccine, Huntsville Hospital staff is required to deliver and administer it at Marshall North and South. The first round of vaccines is very limited in number. Specific departments have been identified to receive a vaccine in the first round in order to ensure that sufficient doses are available to vaccinate those in the highest risk group.
A booster shot will be necessary three weeks after the initial vaccination. Employees are required to fill out a form in order to be included in the first round of vaccinations. The form includes a commitment to be available to get the second shot on Jan. 12-13.
Employees who are not included in the first round of vaccinations were assured by Cheryl Hays, MMC president, that their turn is coming.
“Additional vaccine beyond this initial round is expected to be available very soon,” she said in a statement to staff Thursday. “The vaccine created by Moderna is expected to be shipped by the end of the month, and will possibly be here within days of the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines are very effective, and both vaccines require two injections. Once the Moderna vaccine is available, we should have sufficient doses to vaccinate all employees who want it.”
Marshall Medical Centers said it does not yet know when the vaccine will be made available to non-employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.