Reading has always been one of my greatest passions in life passed down to me from both my parents.
My dad subscribed to several newspapers while I was growing up, and he took time to read each of them on the days they were delivered to our mailbox. He also read the Readers Digest magazine from cover to cover, circling his favorite jokes. My momma kept up with everything a woman should know from the Ladies Home Journal that she bought at the Piggly Wiggly every month, and she also ended each day with three chapters from the Bible, her favorite book.
I started out with Little Golden Books and the popular “Dick and Jane,” and then in the sixth grade tackled “Gone with the Wind.” It took me almost a month to finish it, but I felt the world opening up to me when I turned the last page. That book influenced my life so much that my daughter’s middle name is Scarlett.
During my lifetime, I’ve continued to read everything I can on a daily basis. Like many others, I read a lot of things online, but I’m old school and still prefer the way things were once upon a time. I enjoy turning the pages of a newspaper or magazine and the weight of a book in my hands.
Over the years, I’ve learned about history, relationships and life in other countries. Reading is my looking glass into the past, present and future and helps me to discover a world I may never get to see firsthand. It reduces stress and is a great getaway from the pressures of life.
I treasure the collection of publications I have accumulated over the decades. Some were passed down to me from Mom and Dad, and some are my own favorites. I have a large assortment of paperbacks and hardbacks in my home library, including a novel I wrote myself 20 years ago.
Tucked away in a closet, I have a couple boxes of old magazines and newspapers … some with special recipes circled by Momma or funny quotes that Dad liked. I have a newspaper from the day Elvis Presley died, a magazine dated 9/11 with the towers crumbling on the front cover and an old family Bible filled with worn pages and faded words.
Reading is the first step to knowledge, and parents have a strong influence on their child’s attitude toward appreciating the written word. I tried my best to pass my family’s heritage down to my own three children, and “Green Eggs and Ham” was their all-time favorite when they were toddlers. I read that famous Dr. Seuss book to them at least three thousand times in their early years, and now I enjoy reciting those well-known passages to my young grandchildren every chance I get.
I just can’t imagine a life without reading and hope to add additional publications to my collection in the upcoming years. I’m depending on my old baby blues to stay clear enough to keep enjoying the written language so I can hold the words in my hands for many more pages to come.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
