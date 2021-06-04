Two longtime Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies retired Thursday, leaving what Sheriff Phil Sims characterizes as a full circle of experience.
Lt. Darrell Wilson and Sgt. Sonny Greer hung up their uniforms for the last time Thursday and were given a retirement party, complete with gifts and a barbecue dinner.
“Since I have been in office, I appreciate the job you’ve done,” Sims said. “We have built a good base and you have worked to keep it going. I appreciate that.”
Both Wilson and Greer were given their service weapons and a commemorative plaque for their nearly 60 years of combined service.
On hand were friends, family members and fellow law enforcement officers and courthouse employees.
Greer said while he won’t miss the paperwork associated with the job, he will miss his coworkers.
“That’s what I’m going to miss most,” he said, “the family that is the Sheriff’s Office.”
Wilson agreed, saying his retirement will give him the opportunity to travel and spend time with his family.
“It’s time to keep my wife and family happy,” Wilson joked.
Greer’s career began with eight years at the sheriff’s office, four at the Guntersville Police Department and the rest of his career at the sheriff’s office.
Wilson remained with the sheriff’s office his entire career.
“I remember in 1993, Darrell worked in the jail as a corrections officer,” Sims said.
“He’s been here 28 years.
“When Sonny came on board, I was the first deputy he rode with us.
“We’ve come full circle. Both men have served with honor and integrity. They both has assets we will miss … and a wealth of experience that will be missed. They both have done a great job.”
Trading war tales
The afternoon included many swapping stories of the men during their career, tales both good and bad.
Major Jason Windsor said he remembered a time when Greer went on a call that lasted for hours.
“I kept calling him and asking his status,” Windsor said. “He kept saying he was taking a report.
“I knew we had calls holding and things to get done. When he went 10-8 (in service), I asked what took so long.
“He came back and said, ‘if you gotta know, he was a foot doctor and he was looking at my feet.”
As for Wilson, Windsor recalled a time Wilson was called to testify in a case during Wilson’s time as a corrections officer.
“When Darrell was on the stand, they asked him what his role in the event was,” Windsor said. “He gave the best answer … ‘I was in the cube where a good jailer should be!’”
Rachel Wilson, Darrell’s wife, said one of the worst days of her life came about six years ago when Darrell was hit head-on while on patrol.
“They called me and told me to get to the hospital,” she said. “I drove past the wreck and nearly had a heart attack. I saw his car there and they had a white sheet over it.
“What I didn’t know then was he was not badly injured, but they were trying to keep him cool in the heat with that sheet.”
She said being a deputy’s wife was “nerve wracking” and involved a “lot of prayer” over the years.
“Every time the phone rang, or any time there was a knock at the door, you wondered what may have happened,” Rachel said. “It was scary.
“After the first two years of him being on the force, I stopped listening to the police scanner. It was just too much.”
Rita Greer said she was a little more comfortable with Sonny’s career.
“Sheriff Mac Holcomb was the sheriff when Sonny started his career,” Rita said. “(Holcomb) was my cousin.”
Rachel also recounted an odd story that now makes the family laugh out loud.
“Darrell came home one night and his hands looked pitiful,” Wilson said. “When I asked, he said he was attacked by a goat.
“I’ve heard of attack dogs, but not attack goats. This one had huge horns and … it had pinned him against the house.”
