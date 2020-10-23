The Sardis City Town Council voted to enter into a cooperative agreement with Coosa Valley RC&D Council that will grant the town $7,000 to construct a multi-purpose pavilion in the Sardis City Park.
The pavilion will be constructed near the concession stand at the end of the ballpark, Mayor Russell Amos said. The 30-by-40-foot shelter will be able to be used for family picnics, sporting events and town celebrations like the summer festival. Amos also said it would be big enough to potentially show movies during the warmer months.
Per the agreement, the project needs to be completed no later than July 15, 2021, however Amos said he hopes to have it done by spring in time for baseball season.
He said the project is something the council has been looking to undertake for some time, and he’s grateful to Coosa Valley for providing the funds and to District 10 State Senator Andrew Jones for telling him about the grant.
In other business, the council:
● Approved an ordinance imposing a restrictive covenant on the city’s tennis courts to repay Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs $50,000 in contributed funds in the event the property is sold. The town was given a development grant of $50,000 for the tennis courts in 2015. The total cost of the project was estimated to be $100,000, of which the town paid half along with the grant.
● Approved a one-time pay raise package of 2.5% for city employees, volunteer firemen and reserve officers based on years served, totaling $2,500 in gross pay. Amos said the raise will help absorb increasing insurance costs.
● Voted to let the Nov. 2 organizational meeting take place of the regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.