Nancy Shyrone Ayres
Gretna, Louisiana (Formerly of Albertville)
Nancy Shyrone Ayres, 73, of Gretna, Louisiana, went home to be with the Lord and His Angels on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1947, in Albertville. She was the daughter of Ruby and Vance Maddox. She graduated from Albertville High School and attended the University of Alabama-Huntsville. She enjoyed reading, warm baths, romantic comedies and searching through all corners of the Southeast for the perfect antique. When not serving as the world’s greatest human resources manager at a Belle Chasse, Louisiana, oil-and-gas company, she would catch up on episodes of “Shark Tank,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.” When autumn leaves fell, she would cheer passionately for her beloved New Orleans Saints and Alabama Crimson Tide. But nothing gave her as much pleasure and joy as being a mother to twin boys and spending quality time with the family and friends who cherished her dearly and who she loved in equal measure. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Ayres of Gretna, Louisiana; and her parents, Ruby and Vance Maddox of Albertville. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Heather Ayres of Wesley Chapel, Florida; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl and Carolyn Maddox of Huntsville, and Mark and Tracy Maddox of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; her ex-husband, Allan Ayres of Fairhope; special friends, John and Carroll Boyer of Gretna, Louisiana, and numerous other family and friends. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at mothefunerals.com.
Shirley Ann Kay
Albertville
Shirley Ann Kay, 76, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her daughters home.
Her family will have a private graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her children; Karen Kay Cortes (Misael), Mary Kay Michels, Daniel Kay; grandchildren; Kendra Kay (Trey Slaton), Talia Cortes Kay, Katie Wetta (Mark Roe), Sandra Jolley; great-grandchildren; Isaac Lopez, Katalina Slaton, Dalton King, Hunter Wetta, Austin Wetta, Romeo Jolley; brother, George Barnes.
She is preceded in death by husband; Arnold George Kay; brother, Josie Barnes; sister; Annie B. Varnell.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Christopher Chad Petty
Albertville (Formerly of Groveton, Texas)
Christopher Chad Petty, 40, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 23 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family is planning to hold a private Celebration of Life for Chris.
Rita Jean Gibbs
Boaz
Rita Jean Gibbs, 60, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Her family will have a private graveside service at Johnson Cemetery in Claysville.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Stone; six grandchildren; brothers, Harvey Moore (Deb), Dennis Moore, David Moore; sisters, Mary Frasier (Toney), Allene Bissonnette (Glenn).
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Tincie Maebell Pounds
Boaz
Tincie Maebell Pounds, 96, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Her family will have a private graveside service at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Donnie Lanier, Rev. Ed Cash and Rev. Daryl Ross will officiate.
She is survived by her sons, George Edward Pounds, Bobby “Bugsy” Pounds (Patty), Loverall Pounds; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
