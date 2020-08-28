SCANT CITY — The Douglas varsity football team is 2-0 for the first time since the 1997 season.
Five different players scored touchdowns for the Eagles on Thursday night as they blasted Brindlee Mountain 48-6.
The Eagles piled up 302 yards rushing, paced by Jonathan Fountaine with 134, including a 93-yard touchdown dash. Dakota Stewart finished with 73 yards and two scores in limited action.
“We’re such a young team and we make a ton of mistakes, but I do feel like these kids are really playing hard and they’re wanting to get better,” said Brandon Lyles, the Eagles’ first-year head coach.
“I thought we started out the way we wanted to. Offensively, we went down the field methodically and scored, and defensively, we got after them and did some good things.
“So, hats off to those guys, but we’ve got to continue to improve for us to try to do what we want to do as far as being in the playoffs. That’s our goal from here on out.”
Douglas opened the contest by driving 76 yards to the end zone in nine plays. Stewart capped the drive by sweeping around right end for 28 yards, including diving across the goal line. Judah Bearden’s extra point made it 7-0 with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles’ defense delivered its first big play of the night on the third snap after the kickoff. Fountaine recovered a Lions’ fumble at the BMHS 3-yard line, and quarterback Braxton Lindsey scored from there on first-and-goal. Bearden missed the point-after, but Douglas led 13-0 at the 4:41 mark.
On the ensuing possession, a high snap forced Lions’ punter Caleb Scott to run, and the Eagles tackled him for no gain at his 34.
Douglas responded with another one-play scoring drive, as Stewart raced 34 yards to the end zone, including hurdling a would-be tackler. Bearden kicked it to 20-0 with 2: 09 on the clock.
Early in the second period, the Eagles achieved a third straight one-play scoring drive. BMHS punted for 18 yards to its 30, and Lindsey rifled a 30-yard TD pass to Logan Puckett on first down. Bearden’s kick sailed wide left, leaving the Eagles up 26-0 with 11:44 remaining.
The defense scored next for Douglas, as Jaycob Calloway tackled Brindlee Mountain’s Bryson Wilbanks for a safety with 4:38 left in the second quarter. The Eagles led 28-0 at intermission.
Midway through the third period, the Eagles lost a fumble at their 10. Scott recovered for the Lions and then caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Will Compton on first-and-goal. BMHS missed the extra point, leaving Douglas up 28-6 with 5:58 to go.
Late in the third, Fountaine contributed one of the longest scoring plays in Douglas history, as he shot through a hole opened by his linemen and sprinted 93 yards to the end zone with 46.9 seconds on the clock. The PAT failed, but the Eagles enjoyed a 34-6 advantage.
Calloway collected a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, both on 8-yard runs. The first came with 6:05 left and the second with 1:29 remaining. Puckett’s interception and 17-yard return set up Douglas’ last scoring drive of the night.
Bearden hit both PATs in the fourth period.
The Eagles kick off Class 5A, Region 7 play by hosting Sardis on Sept. 4.
“Sardis is going to be a good football team, and I told my guys what a great opportunity for you,” Lyles said. “They’re coming to our place. We start out 2-0 and can you handle the moment?
“We’ve got to prepare like we’ve never prepared before to try to get better, because we’ve got a long way to go. Just come out there and get to play Sardis next Friday and see how it goes.”
