Wyatt Eason, a 17-year-old Albertville High School student, recorded the first hole-in-one of his golfing career while playing a recent round at Gunter’s Landing Golf Club in Guntersville.
Eason is a member at Gunter’s Landing. He achieved his ace on No. 3 from 153 yards. He used an 8-iron.
He was playing in a group that included Jewel Eason, Shawn Eason, Krissy Eason and Jake Eason.
Stephen Worthy is the head golf professional at Gunter’s Landing.
