Marvin B. Brown
Boaz
Marvin B. Brown, 76, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
His family will have a private graveside service at Thrashers Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. Shannon Pullen will officiate.
He is survived by his son, Mark Brown; two grandsons; sisters, Jessie McDowell, Linda Childers and Patricia Bishop.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Domingo Mateo Jiminez
Albertville
Domingo Mateo Jiminez, 57, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 18, 2020 at his home.
His family will have a private graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miguel, Mateo, Daniel and Marcos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ana Jimenez; his three children, Miguel, Mateo and Maria who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by four grandchildren and plenty of nieces and nephews who will carry on his legacy.
As a young immigrant seeking asylum from a terrible civil war, Domingo was able to achieve the American Dream from years of hard work. He touched many lives through his thoughtful actions and his big personality. His legacy will live on through the generations through his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace knowing he was very loved by his family.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
