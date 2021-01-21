Visiting Asbury got off to a fast start, then closed the game strong Tuesday night, taking down host Brindlee Mountain, 76-47.
The Rams jumped the Lions from the opening tip, outscoring the hosts 24-7 in the opening frame. The lead stayed at 17 through the second and third quarters, before Asbury put the game away with a 21-9 advantage in the fourth.
Zach Adams led the way for Asbury, netting a game-high 24 points on 9 of 11 shooting, including going 6 of 7 from behind the 3-point line. Maurisio Zurita scored 13 in the win, while Jay Jones added 12. The Rams were able to salt the game away in the second half at the foul line, where they went 14 of 18 after the halftime break.
Host Brindlee Mountain were led by Caleb Scott, who posted 23 points in defeat, including five 3-pointers.
In the girls game, the host Lions held off a fourth quarter charge to down the Rams, 30-27.
The game was a defensive battle through three periods, with Brindlee Mountain building a 19-11 lead through three quarters, boosted by a 9-2 advantage in the third.
In the fourth, both offenses came alive with Asbury scoring 16, but unable to complete the comeback attempt.
Keyara Nichols led the way for Asbury in defeat, scoring nine points and pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Alexis Adams added eight points for the Rams.
Brindlee Mountain were paced by Chantzley Kirkland and Adrienne Knepper, each scoring nine win the win.
