Members of the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 will begin a fundraising campaign next week and wants residents to know it is a legitimate telemarketing campaign.
Members will be calling area residents from April 26 to May 31 each weekday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Fraternal Order of Police is a non-profit organization with members from all the Law Enforcement Agencies in Marshall County working for the mutual benefit of Law Enforcement and the community. Since its founding in 1959, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 has worked to develop and support projects which contribute to the quality of life for the citizens of the Marshall County Area.
The Fraternal Order of Police sponsors a “Shop with a Cop” Program which unites an underprivileged child from the Marshall County area and an area law enforcement officer. The officer then takes the child to a local store where funds from this drive are used to purchase much needed clothing and school supplies. In addition, the Fraternal Order of Police also offers their support to sponsor scholarships for second year law enforcement students at Snead State Community College, Ballistic Vest program for area agencies and K-9’s, the Sheriff’s Office Brown Elf program to purchase bicycles for area children, back to school supply programs, and helps with various law enforcement and community assistance programs.
None of these projects would be possible without the help of our friendly Marshall County businesses and community members. Any amount of support is greatly appreciated as the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police seeks ways to better serve our community.
For further information you may call Lodge 18 President Chris Pearce at 256-572-2188 or Email the Lodge Secretary Rich Bartley at fopal338@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.