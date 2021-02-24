Visiting Guntersville jumped out to an early lead, then withstood a late Douglas rally, holding on for a 5-4 win despite being out-hit 6-4 in the contest.
The visiting Wildcats opened the game with a bang, tallying three times in the first inning, with Anna Vandergriff connecting for a double. Vandergriff, along with Brittany Slaten and Adriana Mims each had RBIs for Guntersville in the win, while Ivey Marsh collected two hits and scored a pair of runs. The Wildcats also took advantage of 10 walks in the win.
The Wildcats added another run in the fifth to stretch the lead to 4-0, before Douglas got on the board with a single run in the bottom of the inning when Chloe Green belted a solo homer.
A single run for Guntersville in the top of the sixth to make it 5-1 turned out to be huge, as Douglas' MacKinley Portillo connected for a 3-run home run to trim the lead to 5-4. Portillo also shined in the circle for the Eagles, tossing all seven innings, giving up just three earned runs, while striking out 14.
The Eagles were unable to get the tying run across the plate from there, with Slaten coming on in relief and getting the final six outs for the save, fanning five in those two innings.
Addi Yarbrough earned the win in the circle for Guntersville, tossing five-plus innings, scattering four hits, and striking out two.
