Behind tough defense and efficient shooting, host Albertville rolled past visiting Douglas on Tuesday night, 54-33. The game was a recent addition to both schedules after the cancelation of the Marshall County Basketball Tournaments.
The Aggies did most of their damage in the first half, outscoring the guests 38-23, then held the Eagles to just 10 points in the second half. For the game, Albertville shot over 50 percent from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, while holding Douglas under 30 percent, going just 2 of 20 from behind the long line.
Ben Allen paced the Aggies with a game-high 13 points, including a perfect 3 of 3 from behind the arc, which Givenchy Dorival added 11 points and five rebounds.
Jaylen Spain led the offensive effort the Douglas, posting 12 points, while Raygan Edmondson posted a double-double for the Eagles, netting 10 points and pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
The Aggies, who climbed into the 7A Top-10 rankings for the first time this season, will hit the road Friday for a showdown with rival Guntersville, another game that was added to the schedule as a result of the Marshall County cancelation.
Douglas will look to get back on track Monday with a road contest at Madison County.
