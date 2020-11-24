French political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville once said, “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”
Tocqueville’s words were echoing in local author Randal Rush’s head when he penned his recent book entitled, “The American Experiment: Past, Present and Tomorrow.”
Part memoir, part history, part science, part devotional, part manifesto, the book provides a sweeping look at the values, people and events that shaped the U.S. and warns against taking prosperity for granted.
Told from the author’s perspective, Rush described his book as a one-sided conversation with future generations about the “birth, beauty and fragility” of America.
“My original intent was to write a parting memo to my descendants to help them understand how this wonderful country came about and some of what needs to be done to keep it,” he said. “...This book … has become my public scream as America disintegrates before my eyes.”
What started as a 20-page letter ballooned into an over 500-page book as Rush discovered he had more to say on that state of the nation than even he knew when he first sat down to write it.
Though he claims to be neither Republican nor Democrat, and takes his shots at both parties throughout the book, Rush’s politics lean toward conservative; his faith, outspokenly Christian.
“A stable, functioning and, yes, God-fearing America is the last and only hope for this word,” Rush wrote.
Beginning with America’s founding in 1776 through the start of 2020, Rush writes on what made this country, “the only successful experiment in self-government,” so great. He moves back and forth chronologically and topically expounding on his overall thesis that can be summed up in Os Guinness’ Golden Triangle of Freedom:
Freedom can only exist in the presence of virtue.
Virtue can only be reliably formed and sustained through faith
Faith can only flourish in liberty/freedom.
Rush walks the reader through the history of America’s founding, both the good and bad, detailing important documents, presidents, wars, political policies, cultural movements, etc., that led the nation to its current chaotic state. Some examples of the topics Rush covers include: the Pax Romana, Watergate, NAFTA, the Supreme Court, impeachment, Donald Trump, Russia, the Mueller probe, evolution and technology.
Though his professional background lies in engineering and law, Rush writes like a well-read historical expert, constantly referring to books, speeches, quotes and ideas of prominent thinkers -- most of which are listed in his recommended book section.
Conversely, when he comes to a topic where he’s uninterested in explaining the background details, he simply tells the reader to “Bing it,” leaving them to research and fill in the details themselves.
His conversational style is confident, easy to follow and, at times, comedic, and his many parentheticals inject even more of his personality into an already colorful and opinionated look at American history.
Rush closes with a heartfelt appeal to the reader’s soul by invoking the same God America’s founders did over 200 years ago. As he nears the twilight of his life, Rush writes that he hopes to go out like a lithium battery, going “full-tilt” until the end and “dropping mid-stride,” and that his words will be read and headed by generations to come.
The 72-year-old hails from northeast Alabama where he grew up “on a dirt road, picking cotton by hand and plowing behind a mule.” The work ethic he learned as a kid led him to earn degrees in chemical engineering and law, after which he spent 40 years working in the energy and environmental industries.
The American Experiment can be found at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other book retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.