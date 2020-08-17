A woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the driver of a four-door sedan ran the stop sign at Edmondson and Section Line roads. Witnesses said the female driver didn’t even try to stop at the stop sign, drifted to the left across the other lane of traffic, through a fence and ultimately striking a home under renovation in the 1000 block of Section Line Road, just behind the Rock Store.
The vehicle tore down both front porch posts and did extensive damage to the porch and the vehicle.
The driver was transported to Marshall Medical Center South with non-life threatening injuries.
Smith said she was suspected to be driving under the influence.
