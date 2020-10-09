Marshall County
Oct. 2
Matthew Campbell, 22, of Horton, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Rowell, 49, of Albertville, on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, criminal littering, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Moffett, 28, of Arab, was charged with a bondsman process and a probation violation warrant.
Timothy Jackson, 34, of Trinity, was charged with a jail to treatment hold.
Jeffery Clark, 19, of Grant, was charged with a third-degree criminal trespass.
Oct. 3
Andreas Anderson, 36, of Bessemer, on three first-degree theft of property charges.
Thomas Carmichael, 45, of Boaz, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
William Coltrain, 21, of Arab, was charged with driving under the influence.
Eric Abernathy, 42, of Horton, was charged with a first-degree theft of property.
Darla Smith, 41, of Albertville, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants for failure to appear and bond revocation.
Oct. 4
Charles Burge, 41, of Albertville, was charged with a possession of methamphetamine.
Aaron Sutherland, 20, of Crossville, was charged with a bondsman process and two failure to appear warrants.
David Kilgo, 30, of Arab, on two failure to appear warrants.
Bailee Sims, 19, of Horton, was charged with driving under the influence.
Oct. 5
Rickey Underwood, 71, of Fyffe, was charged with driving under the influence.
Tracy Bean, 36, of Albertville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a forged instrument and possession of forgery device/tools.
Penny Mitchell, 52, of Hamilton, on charges of attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding above 70 miles per hour was charged with an interstate highway, improper lane usage and making a lane change without proper signal.
Casey Sims, 41, of Albertville, was charged with a bond revocation warrant and four failure to appear warrants.
Lauren Bright, 35, of Horton, was charged with a first-degree hindering prosecution.
Justin Whisenant, 35, of Arab, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a prescription drug and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Natalie Hood, 36, of Arab, on possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drug charges.
Thomas Coody, 42, of Crossville, was charged with a return from work release order.
Oct. 6
Lucas Atchley, 31, of New Hope, on two failure to appear warrants.
Matthew Bennefield, 35, of Arab, on three bondsman process, a charge of attempting to elude police, and two failure to appear warrants.
Dylon Ferriss, 23, of Arab, was charged with a failure to appear warrant.
Vicente Ocampo, 21, of Boaz, was charged with a driving under the influence.
Daniel Justice, 43, of Attalla, on charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Samuel White, 62, of Guntersville, was charged with a probation violation warrant.
Karly Wade, 26, of Guntersville, was charged with a second-degree domestic violence.
Richard Blakely, 49, of Oneonta, was charged with a violation of a protection order.
Sierra Luz, 32, of Albertville, on charge of third-degree theft of property.
Holly Forsyth, 35, of Oneonta, on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Luis Lopez-Ayala, 34, of Horton, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 7
Karissa Lecroy, 20, of Albertville, was charged with a bondsman process and a failure to appear warrant.
Nathan Pinnell, 39, of Albertville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a bondsman process and two failure to appear warrants.
Timothy McDaniel, 45, of Albertville, was charged with a bondsman process and a failure to appear warrant.
Donna Crocker, 49, of Horton, was charged with a probation violation warrant.
Jeremy Merfeld, 35, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Hoyt Wiggins, 29, of Crossville, was charged with a probation violation warrant.
Karla Hardin, 56, of Grant, was charged with an order to incarcerate.
Chasity Meadows, 38, of Grant, was charged with a probation violation warrant and an order to incarcerate.
Kimberly Hargrave, 48, of New Market, was charged with driving under the influence.
Timothy Cryer, 50, of Somerville, was charged with driving under the influence.
Oct. 8
Misty Oliver, 44, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Neely, 29, of Hazel Green, was charged with a probation violation warrant.
Leah Hart, 31, of Boaz, was charged with an order to incarcerate.
Paula Backlund, 26, of Albertville, was charged with chemical endangerment.
Skip Beard, 35, of Boaz, on charges of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse.
Marion Williams, 57, no address listed, on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol and a failure to appear warrant.
Michael Sanders, 40, of Grant, on charges of obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
Tiffany Staten, 31, of Boaz, was charged with an order to incarcerate.
Oct. 9
Catrina Stephens, 28, of Boaz, was charged with a failure to appear warrant.
