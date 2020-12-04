This is an opinion column.
Let me tell you about the time I helped foil a heist.
I was driving down Highway 205 (AKA Baltimore Ave.) in Albertville heading to lunch Thursday when I noticed an SUV half pulled to the side of the road with its hazards flashing. Assuming minor car trouble, I was about to try and pull around the vehicle when the driver hopped out into the middle of the road.
That’s when I saw it.
A sea of tiny, metal deck screws, each more sharp and pointy than the last, was covering about a 20-foot section of the road on either side. A large bucket laying upside down on the center lines told the story.
The container of screws must have fallen off a truck somehow and landed just so to perfectly blanket the entire road. There was zero chance of driving around or through the mess without running over literally hundreds of screws, thus risking a catastrophic tire failure.
The SUV driver was painstakingly picking up the screws one-by-one as fast as he could. I’ll admit, I checked my rear-view a few times and was tempted to reverse back into the J&S Grocery store lot and go home another way, but decided instead to help unscrew the highway.
Traffic was already beginning to back up on both sides of the road as I, too, picked up screws one-by-one.
Standing in the middle of a highway is mildly exhilarating. Seeing the lines growing ever longer, I begin kicking screws, tossing them aside as fast as I could pick them up. No sooner had I mused out loud to the SUV driver about how beneficial a broom would be in this situation did a lady from the eastbound traffic line emerge with one from her car.
The removal became quick work once she got to sweeping. One car did insist on driving through the mess of screws before we could get them all up, but most waited, patiently or otherwise, till we were finished.
I was out of breath and sweating by the time I got back in my car and drove off as the broom lady swept away the last few screws.
Driving past the line of cars still waiting to move, my imagination piqued at the sight of a large, armored vehicle stopped near the back of the row.
What if, I imagined, the screws in the road weren’t put there by accident? What if it was a trap laid by would-be thieves intent on knocking off the armored car?
The odds of a box of screws falling off a truck or whatever and landing perfectly upside down in the middle of the road like that around the same time a armored truck carrying untold valuable would be pulling through can’t be greater than 5%. Believe me, you could not have covered that road more completely with screws if you had tried.
I’m no expert, but it didn’t seem like the worst place for a heist either. So what if?
Like in every heist movie, I imagined the hit crew taking months to plan the job, placing a man “on the inside” of the armored truck company, studying its routes, learning traffic patterns, etc.
Finally, the big day came. Everything was going perfectly to plan until three random strangers actually took the time to get out of their cars to remove the heisters’ carefully laid trap.
I’m sure the tires on an armored vehicle like that are near bulletproof, so even a million pointy screws wouldn’t phase it. But I bet drivers of the armored cars get extra sweaty anytime they have to stop suddenly and randomly on a back road.
Heist or no, we three did our quickest and best effort to get all the road hazards out of the way (I apologize, though admit no fault, if the house next to the road finds a gross of metal screws in its yard). So if you run over a screw on 205, blame the heisters.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.