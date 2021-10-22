The Albertville Aggies put a scare into undefeated James Clemens on Friday night, but the host Jets proved to be too much, pulling away in the second half for a 62-20 win.
James Clemens took a 7-0 lead, but on the ensuing Aggie possession, found the end zone to knot the game 7-7, before the Jets answered with the next two touchdowns to make it 21-7 early in the second quarter.
But that’s when the Aggies found life on both offense and defense, going on a drive that lasted more than four minutes to cut the lead to 21-13 with just over seven minutes remaining in the opening half. Then on the next James Clemens series, the Aggies picked off a pass and returned it for touchdown, their first defensive touchdown of the season to pull within 21-20 late in the opening half.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, it was all Jets from there to the finish line, as James Clemens capped an undefeated regular season by scoring the next 41 points to pick up the win, sending the Aggies to their fifth-straight defeat.
Albertville concludes its season next week when they host longtime rival Guntersville.
Fairview 56, Sardis 14
Host Fairview made quick work of visiting Sardis, scoring all 56 of its points in the first half, rolling past the Lions to wrap up 5A Region 7 play with a 5-1 record and second place.
The Aggies tallied three touchdowns in the opening quarter, then found the end zone five times in the second for all its points.
Sardis got a touchdown pass from Brody Samples to Eli Morton, while Kane Lawson had the play of the night for the Lions, returning a kick 80 yards for a touchdown.
Sardis drops to 1-8 on the season, and will conclude its season at home next Friday against Hokes Bluff.
Hokes Bluff 35, West End 20
Hokes Bluff spoiled the season and home finale for West End, scoring 35 points after the halftime break to pull out a 35-20 win over the Patriots.
West End held a narrow 7-0 lead in the first half, but the visiting Hornets erupted out of the break, outscoring the Patriots 28-13 in the frame to take a 28-20 lead into the fourth, where they salted away the game with the lone score of the final frame.
West End wraps up its first season under new coach Derrick Sewell with a mark of 5-5, a one-game improvement on last season’s 4-6.
