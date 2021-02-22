A pair of strong pitching performances led the way on Saturday for the Fyffe Red Devils, who gave up just nine combined hits in a pair of wins over Ashville and Collinsville.
The Red Devils rolled past Ashville 7-0 in Saturday's first game, then held of Collinsville in a 3-1 game in the nightcap.
In the opener against Ashville, pitcher Tanner Cowart shined on the hill for Fyffe, tossing all seven innings, giving up just two hits, and fanning 13 batters to earn the win.
Fyffe got the only run they needed in the first, added another in the second, then blew the game open with four in the fourth.
Cowart also starred at the plate, collecting three hits and an RBI, while Riley West collected two hits and three RBIs.
In the nightcap, it was Ike Rowell's turn to dominate from the pitcher's mound, as he tossed complete game, striking out 14 batters, and scattering seven hits to earn the win.
Collinsville jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the first, but that is all Rowell allowed on the day, before the offense scored twice in the fifth to take the lead, then added an insurance run in the sixth for the final 3-1 margin.
Koby Harris had two hits and an RBI to lead the Red Devils offense, while Austin Mulligan added an RBI.
