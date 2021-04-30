Heike Waltraud Ritter Hempel
Albertville
Mrs. Heike Waltraud Ritter Hempel, age 61, of Albertville, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation will be on Monday evening, May 3, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hempel was born in Hochspeyer, Germany on September 6, 1959 to Theobald and Veronika Bauer Ritter. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Hempel is survived by her husband, George Hempel of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melisa Hempel, of Albertville; granddaughter, Sarah Hempel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marianne and Gene Livingston, Christa Rogers, Else Hetsch and Thea and Harold Herrmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theobald and Veronika Ritter, and sisters, Doris Ritter and Brigitte Gooss.
Betty Cleveland
Albertville
Betty Cleveland, 80, of Albertville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Bayne will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the funeral.
She is survived by her husband, Levis Cleveland; children, Ray (Teresa) Bonds, Samantha (Jerry) Farrar and Charlotte (Mark) Westmoreland; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Jackie Flowers
Boaz
Jackie Flowers, 88, of Boaz, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service was at 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Bro. Rodney Gilmore officiated. Interment will be at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Flowers; children, Frank (Pat) Norbury, Shawn Crenshaw (Johnny) and Lora Woodard (Billy); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild, brothers, Doyle Johnson (Louise) and Andrew Johnson (Pat); and sisters, Nell Sims and Lee Savage (Mitch).
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Christian Church, 3150 Appalachian Highway, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 or Comfort Care Hospice.
John D. Wayne
Langston
John D. Wayne, 73, of Langston, died April 28, 2021, at Crestwood Medical Center of Huntsville.
No formal services are planned at this time. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Wayne; sons, Chris Wayne, Tracy Parrish, Jeff Parrish and Kenneth Rayfield; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Patsy Marie Odom
Boaz
Patsy Marie Odom, 63, of Boaz, died April 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with the Rev. Eugene Lambert officiating. Burial was in Glencoe Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Odom; her mother, Sara Nell Ogle; her son, Steven Davis; three grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Ann (Greg) Duke, and Suzette (James) Corbin; brothers, Gary (Janice) Ashley and Randy Ashley; and many nieces and nephews.
