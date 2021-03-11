What started as a welfare check ended with a man in jail.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said his office received a request to do a welfare check on Justin Wayne Childress, 37, of Albertville. It was believed he was in the Sims community at the time.
Guthrie said deputies saw him standing by a vehicle on Wednesday on Clearview Lane in Guntersville. As they approached Childress, he fled on foot. Deputies gave chase, caught Childress who struggled with deputies, forcing them to deploy a Taser.
He was ultimately arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of methamphetamines and failure to appear.
Guthrie said deputies discovered a quantity of meth in Childress’ pocket leading to the drug possession charge.
He remains in the Marshall County Jail under a $4,500 bond.
