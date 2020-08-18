This is an opinion piece.
I’ve always felt you can get a true gauge of someone’s intelligence by their ability to debate. My wife and I have been married for nearly six years and in that time, I’ve grown close to her father. We’ve worked on our old house together, I’ve learned some grilling tips from him and he’s helped us with many other chores over the years. We also enjoy discussing topics pertaining to anything from politics, history or science. And while we might not always see eye to eye on each subject, the discussions, or debates, are always in good faith and I inevitably learn something from him. I can only hope he might learn a little something from me, too.
It’s extremely upsetting to watch the current political climate across this entire country. Unfortunately, intelligent debate has been replaced by Twitter, Facebook or cable news. I’m not going to sit here and bash one of the social media platforms I just mentioned. I use both of them quite a bit, but not to force my opinion on someone else, or develop my own opinion. I mainly use Facebook to promote my music or show off pictures of my twin boys. I use Twitter for sports news, music news and many other random subjects that interest me. I do not use these two platforms as the foundation for my political beliefs. Millions of Americans are doing just that, and in the process, killing our ability to intelligently debate a subject we might disagree on.
The founding of the United States is rooted in debate. Opposing ideas are what makes America, well, America. Did those people before us get it right 100 percent of the time? Obviously not. Owning human beings was once considered a business practice in the United States and nearly 700,000 people died in the Civil War fighting to eradicate it or preserve it. But can we not learn from these lessons?
I feel like we should, but when political debate becomes visceral good judgment goes out of the window. The constant stream of videos showing major American cities burning and people being beaten in the streets is just too much to take for someone like me. I love this country and fully believe it’s the greatest country to have ever been created on Earth. However, the American Republic has been an experiment from day one and it still is today.
The only thing that keeps the experiment from blowing up is debate and compromise. Neither of those things can happen when one thought process is weaponized, and another is criminalized. I believe that’s exactly what’s happening on social media today. My hope is that good sense prevails.
