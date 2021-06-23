This is the start of what will be an on-going series throughout the summer where Sand Mountain Reporter sports editor Ron Balaskovitz takes on the hardest holes at each of the five area golf courses. Holes at each course are presented in the order they appear during the round.
What makes a golf hole hard? That’s the question I’m hoping to answer in this series, highlighting each of our area’s golf courses, and taking notes on the three holes that are the hardest according to the handicap listed on the card, then seeing how I fare on those three particular holes. For some quick background, I’ve golfed my whole life, and currently play at a USGA Handicap of 7.8, and a scoring average of 81.6, so I’m not a pro by any means, but I’m also not the weekend hacker who shoots 110.
Hole handicap is determined two ways: a sampling of 200 hole-by-hole scores from players whose course handicap does not exceed an 8 for men, and another sampling of 200 from players whose course handicap is in the 20 to 28 range, with the low handicap average score subtracted from the high handicap average to determine the difference. The second method involves golfers of any ability all playing from the same tee, and averaging the scores. The average on each hole is then ranked 1 to 18, with a 1 handicap hole being the hardest, and the 18 handicap hole being the easiest.
Sitting atop Sand Mountain, Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at the Lake Guntersville State Park is a fun and fair test of golf, that stretches as far as 6,810 yards from the back tees. With rolling fairways and sand traps guarding every green on the course, it’s a course that requires quality second and third shots into the greens, which are spacious, and feature a number of subtle breaks to them.
Hole 5 – Par 4, 436 yards from the back tee, No. 3 handicap
From the back tees, Hole 5 plays as the longest par 4 on the course, with the tee sitting atop one of the highest areas on the course. As it seems to be the case with many holes on the course, you cannot miss left or you’re in the woods and in serious trouble. While it plays 436 yards, for longer hitters, it’s a short hole due to there being room on the right to cut the dogleg off. If you can carry it around 250 yards in the air, it clears a small batch of trees right of the fairway, and the downhill slope that runs from the tee until about 100 yards out will leave long hitters with just a short wedge in to a green that is guarded by a bunker on the left, and slopes from back to front, with steep parts in the back and on the front edge.
“It’s a blind tee shot from the tee,” Director of Golf Maverick Austin Smith explained. “So the fairway works from left to right, you can hug right if you’re long. You can be aggressive, but also, with the native area to the right, some want to hit the fairway so you can find it. It’s a risk-reward type hole, every lie that you get on that hole the ball is above your feet and everything slopes. It makes you think.”
During my round, the wind was at my back helping, so I was able to cut the corner, with my tee shot ending up just in the right rough, but only about 110 yards out according to my range finder. I caught my gap wedge approach a little heavy and ended up around 10 feet short of the green, which had a middle pin placement on this particular day. A bump and run 8-iron to two feet and a tap-in putt made for a fairly routine par.
Hole 13 – Par 5, 507 yards, No. 1 handicap
On many courses, Par 5s routinely show up among the hardest holes on the course, because better players dominate them, as opposed to tough Par 4s or Par 3s, which they may struggle with. They hit the ball farther and straighter, often leaving birdie or eagle putts because they have very short approaches left to the green, while the 20+ handicap players struggle to hit it straight, far, or some combination of the two. Hole 13 is a challenge in all those areas. It’s a narrow tee shot that you absolutely cannot miss left or it’s gone into the woods and can’t miss right because there is a line of trees separating it from Hole 15. And then you have to do that again on your second shot. As if requiring a long accurate tee shot wasn’t tough enough, the second shot still has the danger left, a valley in the fairway just over 100 yards out, and then you can’t miss right because there is a drop-off to the tee on hole 14 that can leave a blinded approach, all while the last 75 yards or so dog leg back to the left. A bunker to the left of the green guards a putting surface that slopes back to front. With two long, tough shots to get near the green, I can see how this ranked as the hardest hole out there.
I played a decent tee shot just barely off the fairway to the left, and then got in trouble with my second shot. A 3-wood I normally hit a draw with, did not draw and ended up down by the back tees on Hole 14, where a poor pitch shot left me short of the green, my fourth ended up about 15 feet past the hole’s front middle location, which resulted in two putts and a bogey six.
Hole 17, Par 4, 433 yards, No. 3 handicap
The second longest par 4 on the course, Hole 17 offers a stunning view from atop the tee, and an opening shot that looks inviting. But don’t be fooled by how the hole looks and how open the tee shot appears. Due to a dog leg left that goes almost 90 degrees, a miss off the tee means trouble in both directions. A tree in the left rough at the bend prevents from cutting the corner or requires a low pitch back into the fairway, while missing right offers more space, but with the sharp dog leg, miss too far right and a strong 270 yard drive can easily leave a second shot that approaches nearly 200 yards in. A bunker guards the green to the left, but the green at the 17th is massive. Probably the biggest on the course with lots of room long and to the right. So you may hit one thin, or leave it out right, but you still end up on the green and suddenly facing a 50-plus foot putt that breaks four feet, or is down a hill.
“Anything from middle left from the tee there is risk reward,” Smith added. “If you’re good off the tee, that’s one thing, but if you miss right you’re adding an automatic 20 yards. And the green is elevated 8 yards so that makes it tough. That’s one of our bigger greens, you feel like you hit a bad shot but you still catch a piece of the green.”
I mentioned the importance of the tee shot on this hole I had driven the ball well up to this point, so naturally on the 17th tee…I topped it. Straight topped it maybe 100 yards for the first time since I can’t remember. A 3-wood from short of the fairway put me down to 100 yards, and a wedge that ended up on the front fringe left me with a lengthy putt or chip to the hole over and down a hill. I opted to chip with my pitching wedge, rolling it to four feet, then sinking the uphill putt to salvage a five and a bogey despite the embarrassing tee shot.
Total score for the three toughest holes at the course: a par and two bogeys for two-over par on those three holes on my way to a round of 81.
Eagle’s Nest Golf Course is open year-round, and features a full driving range as well as a putting green, and a pro shop with snacks, drinks, and merchandise. For more information on the course including rates and tee times, please call the pro shop (256) 571-5458.
