Two games were not enough to decide a winner Friday night between Sardis and Hayden, with each team taking a game, setting up today's winner-take-all Game 3 for a trip to the 5A quarterfinals.
The Lions claimed Friday night's opening game behind strong pitching for a 5-2 win, before Hayden kept their season alive with a 4-1 win in extra innings.
In the opener, Blaze Gerhart shined on the hill, with the righty fanning 13 batters in the complete game win, scattering just three hits and not conceding and earned run.
At the plate, Gerhart helped his own cause in the sixth inning by belting a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Sardis opened the scoring in the top of the third with a pair of big hits, with Carson Gillilan opening the scoring with an RBI single, then was followed by Sean Wright, who laced a double that plated two for a 3-0 lead that proved to be enough for Gerhart on the mound.
The nightcap was a pitcher's duel, with each team giving up just one run through seven innings, forcing the game to extras after Hayden got its lone run during regulation in the top of the seventh.
Sardis opened the scoring in the first inning with Gillilan notching an RBI double for the early 1-0 lead.
Brody Samples nearly made that lone run stand, pitching into the seventh inning, giving up two hits and fanning eight.
But Hayden didn't go quietly with their season on the line, and in the seventh inning tying the game on a lead-off walk, a stolen base, and then an RBI single to send it to the eighth.
In the top of the eighth, Hayden kept the momentum going from that tying score, scoring three times to force today's decider. Hayden scored all three runs in extras with two outs, getting three singles, two walks, and a hit by pitch to bring around the pivotal runs.
The Lions sit at 18-12-1 on the season, and the winner of today's game will advance to face Madison Academy in the regional final round.
