As with most spring and summer sports the Alabama Parks and Recreation Association’s swim league was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The APRA decided to cancel the district and state sweet meet due to concerns surrounding the virus. Barracudas coach Patrick Williams made the tough decision to continue the abbreviated season following CDC guidelines.
The Barracudas originally had 11 meets scheduled but only swam four. Two Barracudas were able to break team records in those four meets. Karsyn Walker broke the 9-10 age group 220-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter fly. Kai Walker broke the 8-and-under 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter fly, 50-meter freestyle and set the record for 100-meter freestyle.
Karsyn and Kai’s mother, Brooke Walker, was a proud parent to say the least.
These were all records set back in July.
“We were so thankful for the opportunity to swim this summer,” she said. “The coaches and swimmers did an excellent job social distancing, and we are very proud of our Barracudas. After ARPA cancelled the championship meets, the hopes and dreams of bringing home any of these medals were crushed. We’re thankful the decision was made to continue the abbreviated schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.