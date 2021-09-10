On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a sweeping vaccine mandate that could affect nearly 80 million Americans. As part of his six-point plan, Biden is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to force their staff to be fully vaccinated or else face weekly testing to show they do not have the virus.
“What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient,” Biden said in a speech Thursday. “We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.”
Biden’s COVID plan also includes measures to keep schools “safely open,” increase testing and masking, protect economic recovery and improve care of those with COVID.
To view the plan, visit www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan.
Companies that fail to comply with the vaccine mandate could face up to $14,000 fines per violation. The White House said the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will issue an emergency temporary standard to implement this requirement.
Though some major corporations such as Disney, Walmart and Tyson Foods support the mandates, many reacted negatively to Biden’s plan seeing it as a massive overreach of power and politically motivated.
Alabama leaders respond to Biden's COVID plan
Shortly after Biden’s speech, Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement: “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
“Alabamians have stepped up by rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing our doses administered significantly in recent weeks. We have done so without mandates from Washington D.C. or Montgomery. I’ve made it abundantly clear: I support the science and encourage folks taking the vaccine. However, I am absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine, which is why I signed the vaccine passport ban into law here in Alabama. This is not the role of the government.
“I continue encouraging any Alabamian who can, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We have a safe and effective tool at our fingertips, so, let’s roll up our sleeves and get this thing beat.”
Governor’s in at least 20 other states have vowed to fight Biden’s plan using every legal means necessary.
“If these governors won’t help, I will use my powers as president and get them out of the way,” Biden said in his address.
In response to that, Ivey tweeted, “Bring it on. Washington won’t be telling Alabama what to do.”
Other Alabama officials had this to say on their respective social media accounts:
“This administration is using vaccine mandates to make you forget about Afghanistan…after Afghanistan distracted you from the southern border. And somewhere in the middle of all this is a garbage $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.” — Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
“Biden’s executive orders violate the freedoms and liberties that our nation was founded upon, and I believe his unconstitutional vaccine mandates will be overturned. It’s time for all freedom-loving Americans to rally around Alabama’s state motto - WE DARE DEFEND OUR RIGHTS!” — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth
This is unconstitutional. The U.S. Constitution does not give the President this type of authority. No where in Article 2 of the Constitution will you find anything that even remotely gives the President this kind of power.” — Rep. Robert Aderholt
