In a statement released Thursday afternoon and accepted by the Albertville school board on Thursday night, longtime Albertville boys’ basketball coach Patrick Harding stepped down after leading the Aggies for the past 22 years.
In addition to stepping down from Albertville, Harding will be moving over to 6A Buckhorn High School to take the same position as varsity boys' basketball coach. The Bucks were 24-8 last season, including 6-2 in area play.
Harding emailed the following statement to The Reporter:
“I want to thank everyone associated with Albertville High School for giving me the opportunity to serve as the boys’ basketball coach for the past 24 years. It has been an incredible journey, and I will cherish every moment that I was allowed to represent AHS. It’s my hope that all the players who I have had a privilege to coach know how much they mean to me.
The program has always been about the players. I am extremely proud of the young men who have come through our program and the way they have represented the school and community. I also have been fortunate to have the absolute finest assistant coaches over the past two decades, and each of them are so special to me. I have also served alongside so many principals, assistant principals, coaches and staff members during my time at AHS that will be lifelong friends. My peers on the faculty have been supportive of our kids and have been an integral part of our success.
Finally, I want to thank the Albertville community and fans for their faithful support throughout my time at AHS. Our players were able to play in incredible atmospheres in both the Albertville Coliseum and our current gymnasium as a result of their loyal support. Our goal has been to provide our players with a memorable basketball experience. The support of our community was significant to accomplishing that.
I will always be an Aggie and wish AHS much success moving forward.”
Harding began his coaching career at Douglas High School in 1990, then moved over to his high school alma mater, DAR before finally coming to Albertville in 1997, serving as the JV boys coach until 1999, when he was handed the reigns to the varsity program.
Harding steps down as one of the most decorated coaches in the area, reaching the County Tournament finals 14 times, and capturing the county crown nine times, including the three most recent tournaments in 2018, 2019, and 2020, becoming the first Albertville coach and team to win three-straight county titles.
In addition to their county play, Harding’s teams won six area tournament championships, and went to Regionals in 2003, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2018, and 2020.
Harding is also a member of the prestigious 500-win club, reaching that number back in 2020 during the semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament, where the Aggies rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit for a 44-30 win over Arab.
Harding and the Aggies were 17-8 this past season, the school’s first at the 7A level, falling in the opening round of the area tournament to Sparkman High by one point. The team played the final 12 games of the season without standout forward Trinity Bell, who injured his ACL back in December.
Harding previous had the chance to coach his sons, Dane and Dillon, who both now play for UAH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.