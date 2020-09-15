The only thing about this monument removal trend that is the least bit hateful or misdirected is the willful obstinacy of the people who insist they remain on the lawn of the court houses and care not how they are indicative of the systemic and generational harm inflicted on black Americans before and in the 150 years since the Civil War.
If they are full citizens and respected human beings in our society, they should not be subjected to the indignity of having to walk past those archaic monuments on their way to conduct public business.
And neither should I; it is the 21st century, Time to move on!
Tom Hagood
Birmingham
