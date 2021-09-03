After two weeks of non-region games, area teams will start the road to the playoffs this week with region games filling this week’s schedule.
For the first time this season every team in the Sand Mountain region will be in action this Friday night, including three games that will feature area teams facing off in their opening region games. Last week was tough sledding for area teams, going 3-5. Four area teams will also be making their home debut this week.
Sparkman at Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday
After a rough outing in Week 0 at the hands of the Arab Knights, the Aggies have had two weeks since then to get things back on track, and are set to welcome the Senators for the Class 7A Region 4 opener for both schools.
Albertville will be looking for improvement in all three phases of the game after the opening week 35-0 shutout, with the hope that homefield advantage can get things settled down.
Sparkman comes in at 0-2 on the season, falling in Week 0 Gardendale by a 34-20 final, and getting throttled last week by 7A No. 1 Thompson, 55-0. Quarterback Luke Schomnurg passed for 284 yards and three scores in their loss to Gardendale.
This will be just the second meeting all-time between the two schools, with the Senators claiming the inaugural meeting last season by a 45-21 margin. Friday’s game can be heard on 107.5 FM.
No. 8 Guntersville at Fairview, 7 p.m. Friday
The Wildcats will look to carry the momentum from last Friday’s 29-21 thriller over Arab on the road against a tough Fairview team, who was ranked in the 5A polls throughout last season.
The Wildcat defense stepped up last week, forcing four turnovers in the win while running back Logan Pate found the end zone three times in the win.
Fairview comes in at 2-0, and boasting a high-powered offense that has racked up 104 points over the first two games, including a 56-28 win over Vinemont in last week’s game. Parker Martin paced the offense for the Aggies last week, scoring five total touchdowns.
This is the 22nd all-time meeting between the two schools, with the Wildcats holding a commanding 18-3 lead in the series, including a 48-12 romp a season ago. Friday’s game can be followed on FM 95.9.
Boaz at Crossville, 7 p.m. Friday
The 5A Region 7 opener for both sees both teams looking to get back on track after heart-breaking defeats last weekend. The Pirates rallied from an early hole against Madison County, only to see the lead slip away late in a 42-35 loss. Carter Lambert and Eli Jacobs had big games last week, combining for over 400 yards of offense.
Crossville took the lead in the fourth quarter against county foe Collinsville, only to see Panthers score with around two minutes left to pull out a 21-20 win over the Lions. In that loss, Caleb Causey had two touchdown runs, while Steven Juan had a fumbled return for a touchdown.
The Pirates and Lions have squared off 43 times in their history, with Boaz holding a 29-12-2 advantage, including a 48-7 rout in 2020. Catch the action on Friday night on FM 93.5.
Asbury at Geraldine, 7 p.m. Friday
Another matchup featuring two teams looking to right things following tough losses last Friday.
The Rams faced a tough Whitesburg Christian squad and hung tough for a half before the hosts pulled away in the second half for a 51-28 victory.
Geraldine played a nailbiter at Westminster Christian last Friday, attempting a fourth quarter rally that came up just short in the 28-26 defeat. Quarterback Jaxon Colvin totaled three touchdowns in the loss and over 270 yards of total offense, but the Bulldogs were hurt by turnovers in the loss.
Last season was the first meeting between the two teams, with Geraldine claiming a 47-0 win over the Rams.
Douglas at Sardis, 7 p.m. Friday
The Eagles will hit the road looking to start 3-0 for the second consecutive season after dominating Woodville last week 42-8. In that win, quarterback Braxton Lindsey was 9 of 11 for over 200 yards and four touchdowns, as the Eagles have showcased a big-play offense in the early going, while the defense has held its first two opponents to a combined 14 points.
Sardis is looking to bounce back after a tough opener last week, falling to Sylvania by a final of 50-22. While the defense struggled, quarterback Brody Samples returned after an injury-plagued 2020 and hit the ground running, passing and rushing for a score in the loss.
This is the 5A Region 7 opener for both teams, who have met 33 times over the year, with Sardis holding a 23-10 edge, but Douglas claiming last year’s game in a defensive battle, 14-6.
Collinsville at No. 1 Fyffe, 7 p.m. Friday
After a convincing 30-6 win over Isabella in Week 0, the Red Devils have had two weeks to prepare for the Panthers in their home opener. In that win over Isabella, the Red Devils saw big games from running back Logan Anderson and quarterback Kyle Dukes who helped the Devils rush for 241 yards as a team, while the defense limited Isabella to 119 total yards.
Collinsville is looking to carry the momentum from last week’s emotional win over Crossville, and enters the game with a mark of 1-1, with that loss coming to Section in Week 0. Keaton Deboard had 144 yards and all three Collinsville scores last week, while passing for 71 yards.
Fyffe has dominated the all-time series between the two county foes, 42-17-1, including a 54-0 drubbing of the Panthers last season.
Spring Garden at West End, 7 p.m.
The Patriots return home after two weeks on the road, and will take their home field on a high note after dropping Pleasant Valley last week, 39-14.
In that win, the duo of Thad Pearce and Isaiah Roberson had big games, with Pearce racking up three scores in the win, and Roberson finding the end zone twice on his way to over 150 yards rushing.
They face a tough test in Spring Garden, who dominated Cedar Bluff from start to finish in their opener last week, picking up a 40-0 win.
Last season was the first time the two schools had met in football, with Spring Garden romping to a 62-0 win over the Patriots.
Bear Creek Academy at Marshall Christian
Marshall Christian opens its 2021 campaign at home with a new coach in Avery Hendrix, and an experienced offensive line that they hope can help pave the way for a number of new players on this season’s team, including a new quarterback, running back, and wide receivers. The Stallions were 3-4 last season.
This is the second all-time meeting between the two schools, with Marshal Christian picking up a 47-7 win last season over the Grizzlies, who enter their second season with a football team.
