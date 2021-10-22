CROSSVILLE – After an emotional win a week ago to move into the final playoff spot in 5A Region 7, there was no letup from the Douglas Eagles Friday night against Crossville.
The Eagles scored six first half touchdowns, five of them from beyond 40 yards, in a 48-0 romp over the Lions, to secure outright fourth place in the region and the final playoff spot. The playoff trip is Douglas’ first since 1998, and their first trip to the postseason as a member of Class 5A.
“It’s great,” Douglas coach Brandon Lyles said of clinching a playoff berth for his alma mater. “This community has been unbelievable since I took this job last year. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they travel so well, the fans tonight were amazing. It’s for the kids, it’s for the program, and it’s for the community, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Douglas climbs to 6-3 on the season with the win, their first six-win season since that 1998 team, and finishes Region play with a 3-3 mark. Crossville falls to 0-9 on the year.
The Eagles got big games from a number of players, with quarterback Eli Teal totaling over 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns, Raygan Edmondson topping 100 receiving yards and scoring twice, while the running back pair of Jonathan Fountaine and Dakota Stewart combined for over 170 yards and three scores. The Eagles as team finished with 455 yards of total offense in the win.
After a stop on defense to open the game, the Eagles wasted little time getting on the board, as Teal hit Edmondson on their first offensive play to make it 7-0 less than four minutes in.
On their next series, Fountaine burst through a tackle, and down the near sideline for a 50-yard score that made it 14-0 after one. Fountaine finished with 115 yards on eight carries.
The Eagles poured in on the second, scoring four times to put the game out of reach.
Teal and Edmondson hooked up for the second time, with the standout receiver getting open over the middle, shedding a tackler, and sprinting all alone for a 57-yard score and a 21-0 lead.
On their next series, Teal showed of his speed, taking a QB keeper up the middle, breaking a tackle, and going down the sideline for a 53-yard run and a 28-0 lead.
Then it was Stewart’s turn to get in on the action, scoring on back-to-back drives on runs of 43 and four yards, make it 41-0 at the half. Foutaine added 59 yards on the ground and added 32 receiving yards in addition to the two scores.
Teal capped the scoring on the opening drive of the second half, plunging in from four yards out to cap his day. Teal finished the night 7 of 12 for 154 yards and the two scores through the air, plus another 67 on the ground.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort these kids showed,” Lyles added. “They had a lot to play for, and we were trying to figure out if they could handle success and coming off a big win. We had a good week of practice, the kids stayed focused, and they had a lot to play for.”
While the offense was rolling to big plays, the defense got in on the act too, racking up three sacks and forcing three turnovers, while holding the Lions to 110 yards of total offense.
Gabriel Lawrence, Tanner Edmondson, and Jeremy Dobbs picked up the sacks in the first half, while Joseph Sides and Lawrence added interceptions as the Eagles posted their first shutout of the season.
With Region play in the books, the Eagles will now turn their attention to Pisgah, coached by former Albertville assistant Luke Pruitt, who won their Region championship in 2A, while Crossville will close out its season next Friday with a road game at Geraldine, the 100th all-time meeting between the two rivals.
