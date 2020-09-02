Stephen Meyers hopes to remove the stigma surrounding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder one step, one mile at a time.
Meyers, a retired U.S. Army soldier and veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, suffers from PTSD and did so for many years before seeking help.
He struggled with survivor’s guilt and night terrors. He endured flashbacks and blackouts.
He wants to spread a message of hope to those suffering in silence through a 6,000-mile walk from Kansas City to Jacksonville, Fla. He believes people should hear they are not damaged forever by PTSD.
“I’ll tell you the real deal,” Meyers said. “I’ll tell you the good, the bad, the ugly. I’ll tell you how I was able to cope with stuff.”
He began the trek in February, but suspended the walk on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He resumed the walk at the Kentucky-Tennessee border on Aug. 15. He aims to walk 22 miles each day for 46 days, making stops in Nashville, Huntsville, Atlanta and Savannah before ending in Jacksonville.
The California native and his walking partner, retired U.S. Marine Carl Curtis, stopped this week to visit with law enforcement officers at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and at the Albertville and Boaz police departments.
“He talked to us for a good while this morning,” said Boaz Assistant Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert Thursday afternoon.
“It was really enlightening. They are super nice guys. We had good prayer with them before they left.”
Colbert said some of the discussion Thursday morning centered around PTSD, which is not limited to military veterans.
“He asked how we deal with certain types of situations,” Colbert said. “He asked me if I was to go into a certain type of stressful situation now as a new officer, how would I react? I didn’t have an answer for him. I bothered me that I didn’t have an answer.”
Meyers has more than 50 planned stops at police departments, fire stations, and veteran service organizations to speak with people about Post-Traumatic Stress and suicide. Stephen believes there are a lot of people who have given up on what help has been available to them. Dozens of first responders have told him “They can’t help me.”
Colbert said Meyers wants men and women to know there are support groups and a variety of services available.
He wants to spread a message of hope to those suffering in silence. He believes people should hear they are not forever damaged by Post-Traumatic Stress. One of Stephen’s goals is to create ripples of hope that help people face past and future traumas.
“We are not going to change the world, but we can get the word out that there is help out there,” Curtis said. “If we can make an impact on one person, it will all be worth it.”
For more information about Meyers and his experiences, or to keep up with his journey, log onto his Facebook page at stephenmeyers2020.
