Fans attending the Appalachian at Woodville football game Oct. 23 didn’t realize they were witnessing a rare occurrence happening with the officiating crew from the Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association.
The crew for Woodville’s 54-20 victory featured three sets of fathers and sons — referee Charlie Jimmerson and line judge Jalon Jimmerson; back judge Jimmy Hanson and side judge Kaylib Hanson; and head line judge Brien Phillips and electronic clock operator Austin Phillips.
Veteran officials Coy Southerland and Darrell Nicholson rounded out the crew that night.
“It’s pretty cool and it doesn’t happen often, I can promise you that,” Charlie Jimmerson said.
“All of us started officiating in our 40s. Our sons started in their 20s, and the opportunities for them to go further than we did are much greater. They have that potential.
“All of us would agree that we enjoy the camaraderie we have as a group. That camaraderie is what I missed when I got out of coaching. Now that camaraderie has evolved. Instead of outside, it’s with our kids.
“Gary Quarles and Marvin Ball took me in when I started and helped me get to the Super 6.”
Jalon Jimmerson received his first playoff assignment this year, working as a member of the crew that called the Fyffe-Oakman game.
Austin Phillips is a Boaz High School senior, and rules limit him to operating the clock in varsity games. It’s his second year calling football games.
“It is nice and special to share moments like that with your son,” Brien Phillips said.
“I would say the opportunity to potentially officiate at a higher level and stay around the game is more a part of the reason for him to get involved, as well as to follow in my footsteps.
“It is good to see young officials get involved, because there are shortages of officials around the state in every sport, and to see young officials get involved gives hope for future sports.
“I have told Austin that when he goes off to college, officiating sports will provide him a chance to make extra money and to work around his schedule. It will also give him the opportunity to continue to gain experience in officiating.
“Hopefully, young men and women will see other young officials getting involved and will spark an interest with others to encourage them to get involved as well.”
Jimmy Hanson said Kaylib has been a member of the GSMFOA for three years. This was Kaylib’s second year of getting to call a full schedule of games, including working middle school and junior varsity games during the week and varsity games on Friday nights.
“How do you put into words that you get to officiate a game with your son — it’s just unbelievable,” Hanson said.
“It was an honor, and I want to thank Gregg Lee, our booking agent, for allowing that to happen. Everything worked out good and we had a great night. The young guys really did a great job.
“It might have happened somewhere else, but I haven’t heard about it. For us to be the three fathers who actually got to do this, it’s like ‘wow.’”
