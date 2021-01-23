West End's Cinderella run to the final of the Etowah County Tournament came to an end Friday night, with the Southside Panthers topping the Patriots, 47-29.
The Patriots had advanced to the final as the No. 6 seed in the tournament, their first trip to the finals in over 30 years.
Taylor Carr paced Southside with a game-high 17 points in the win, while also receiving tournament MVP honors for his performance. Teammate Michael Rich Jr. added 13 in the win.
West End, who were held in check all game by the Panthers' defense, were paced by That Pearce who scored six points in the title game defeat.
