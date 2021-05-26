The end of the high school sports calendar is always a strange time. What feels like it takes forever during the season is suddenly done in an instant.
Weeks and months of hard work, showing up at the fields and courts every day even when you’d rather be anywhere else on some days, and then just like that it’s over.
A wrong bounce there, a missed throw here, one wrong defensive coverage, and just like that the season is over after what felt it couldn’t possibly ever end.
For a few, they realize their dreams of winning a state championship, or their career isn’t over and they will continue their athletic dreams in college.
Last week I spent a couple days down in Oxford for the State Softball Tournament, and unfortunately for the two local teams in our area who made it that far, their seasons came to an end on the first day of their respective tournaments, dropping both their games.
Watching the players walk off the field with tears in their eyes, I couldn’t help but think back to my own time in high school sports, and remembering going through all that same heartbreak and just realizing it was over.
Because as a senior, it’s not just your athletic career that’s over, for me, it felt like the final out of my high school baseball career was truly the end of high school and the start of a different part of my life. It wasn’t graduation where that set in, it was sitting in the dirt after losing in the Regional Tournament and being unable to process that things were over, and there were no more games left to play. No more practices, no more road trips to games, or spending 8 hours on a baseball field on a Saturday to play in tournaments.
It’s a time you’ll never forget, and oddly enough, you remember almost nothing about the actual games that season. My senior year in baseball we were the No. 3 ranked team in the state heading into the postseason, and off the top of my head I remember two plays from the season: Scoring from second on a wild pitch, and lining into the first, last, and only double play of my baseball career to end the season and my career. But I remember the bus rides to games, funny moments in practice like a teammate breaking a brand new bat, and just the friendships made that carried over off the field and still to this day. Even though my high school sports dreams came up short, looking back years later, it still almost entirely good memories.
While things are done for seniors, it’s also a time of new beginning. The state championships are fresh in some team’s trophy cases, but the season is over, and in every sport at every school, teams are now 0-0. And in just a couple weeks, athletes and coaches will start ramping things up for the start of another new season, where anything is possible.
Maybe it’s a team adding a new coach, giving the program a fresh start and a new direction that could help them reach new heights. Or perhaps it’s a young team that had few seniors last season, and they’re chomping at the bit to get back out there with another year of experience and training under their belts. The dreams and possibilities are endless until the games actually begin.
And while the games are gone for now, they’ll be back much the same way they went away, before you even know it. It’s less than 90 days until the start of high school football and volleyball seasons, a short break before we get to do it all over again next season, and I can’t wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.