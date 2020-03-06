MONTGOMERY — The Faulkner men’s basketball team collected some individual hardware Wednesday night at the annual Southern States Athletic Conference awards banquet. The Eagles took home three superlative individual awards in addition to having three players garner All-SSAC distinction.
Scott Sanderson earned coach of the year after leading his squad to a 26-3 regular season that saw it go 17-1 in SSAC play and win the league outright for the first time since 2007. Faulkner debuted at No. 6 in the preseason ratings after a 12-10 campaign in league play a season ago.
Milan Skundric earned Co-Player of the Year honors alongside Randy Bell of Dalton State.
Faulkner’s Serbian stat-stuffing senior averaged 14.8 points per game, as well 7.7 rebounds a contest while shooting 55% from the floor and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line. He is 10th in NAIA Division I in total blocks and 12th in blocks per game.
Newcomer of the Year honors went to sophomore forward CJ Williamson of Guntersville, who transferred from Mercer.
Williamson averaged 15.8 points per game during his debut season with the Eagles, to go along with 5.1 boards per contest while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 78.2% from the free-throw line.
The duo of Skundric and Williamson also earned first team All-SSAC honors while senior point guard Nate Bradley garnered second-team recognition.
Bradley averaged 11.7 points per game, to go along with 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 41.1 from beyond the arc.
Trace Hill earned All-Academic honors, as well as the Musco Lighting Champions of Character designation for the Eagles.
SSAC Tournament
No. 1 seed Faulkner pushed its program record winning streak to 18 games Thursday night when it dropped Martin Methodist 86-66 in the quarterfinals of the SSAC tournament.
Williamson contributed seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Faulkner (27-3) faced Loyola in the semifinals Friday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The finals are Saturday night.
