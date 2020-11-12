On Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County Superintendent of Education Jason Barnett announced the school system will have a remote learning week from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
DeKalb County Schools will be off for Thanksgiving break Nov. 23-27.
“The decision was made in part because we understand that our students, faculty and their families are looking forward to gathering together and spending time with loved ones during this Thanksgiving holiday period,” Barnett said.
“It is our worry that with Thanksgiving on Thursday and families getting together for this holiday through the weekend, partnered with Black Friday, in the week following the holiday, we could see a rise in confirmed [COVID-19] cases and subsequently student and faculty exposures.
“This transition to remote learning the week of November 30th through December 4th should create a time frame where those who contract the virus or may have been exposed during these events have time to be made aware and can act appropriately.
“We hope that the Thanksgiving holiday proves to be a great time of friends and family gathering for you all. I would also encourage you all to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all your friends and loved ones as you gather together.
“Thank you all for your commitment to a successful school year so far. Let’s keep up the good work!”
Students will return to in-person instruction Monday, Dec. 7.
