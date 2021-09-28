A Georgia man remains behind bars in the Marshall County Jail following the fatal shooting of two Marshall County men last week.
Kevon Williams, 23, of Grayson, Georgia, was booked into the Marshall County Jail Friday on a charge of murder of two or more persons. He is being held without bond.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said a 17-year-old juvenile and Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, of Boaz, were shot to death in the parking lot of the Guntersville Taco Bell on U.S. 431 at May Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The alleged shooter was injured but arrested. Williams was transported to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment and was later transferred to the jail.
Peterson declined to release additional information Tuesday citing the complexity of the case and the number of witnesses yet to be interviewed.
Bilma Lopez, younger sister to Elias Escobar, said he was a “young man that didn’t live his adult life. He left this world too young.”
Lopez set up a Gofundme account to assist the family with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, just over $1,000 of a $10,000 fundraising goal.
Family members identified the juvenile victim as Enrique Rodriguez. His sister-in-law, Marishell Vega, said her sister, Nancy, lost her husband and father of their seven-month-old son in Thursday’s shooting.
“This happened so unexpectedly. He was a father, son, brother, and brother-in-law. We are going to all miss him so much,” she said.
A Gofundme set up by Vega had raised $2,200 of a $10,000 goal.
