While the grand opening of the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater is still months away, it’s already offering local residents the chance to become “founding members” by paying their registration fee early and signing up for a membership.
SMPA recently released its membership details online, which includes six different levels of pricing and access. All packages require a $50 registration fee.
The premier family package costs $109 per month and gives all immediate family members that live in the same household access to the park’s attractions and amenities. Those include first opportunity to purchase event and concert tickets, 10% off member discount on all SMPA food and beverage products, 10% off member discount on all retail apparel items, use of the facilities child care program and access to the fitness center, all group exercise classes, racquetball courts, indoor walking/running track, open gyms sessions on our indoor hardwood courts, open turf sessions on the outdoor multi-sport fields, outdoor basketball courts, outdoor sand volleyball courts, indoor aquatics, outdoor waterpark, tennis center, indoor and outdoor pickleball and to discounts on all tennis programming including leagues, clinics and lessons.
The premier individual membership is $79 per month and gives a single person the same access as the premier family package.
The family championship membership also includes all immediate family members that live in the same household, but at $85 per month, offers fewer benefits than either premiere package. It does not include access to the racquetball, tennis or pickle ball courts or first access to concert tickets.
An individual championship membership is $59 per month and gives a single person the same access as the championship family package.
For those wanting to just have access to the tennis center, there are two tennis elite options; one family, $45 per month, and one individual, $35 per month.
Each package gets 10% off member discount on all food and beverage products,10% off member discount on all retail apparel items, access to tennis center, reservation access to hard and clay courts included, discount on all tennis programming including leagues, clinics and lessons and access to indoor and outdoor pickleball.
The response to the membership prices has been mixed among local residents. Many commented on the SMPA Facebook page saying the prices were too expensive and that Albertville residents should get a discount since their taxes were increased to help pay for the new facility.
SMPA General Manager Patrick O’Brien said he and his staff have been responding to those concerns, emphasizing the value the memberships offer and the careful research that went into determining the prices.
“We did an extensive amount of research,” he said. “In terms of the membership pricing, there’s a significant amount of value in each package. There’s also a significant amount of quality in terms of equipment, services and experiences, so the price reflects the value for sure and they’re very competitive with similar facilities within the region.”
In addition to all of the paid amenities, O’Brien said the park will have free areas and activities for locals to enjoy, such as disc golf, dog parks, outdoor basketball, outdoor sand volleyball, playgrounds and an outdoor walking trail.
“[A membership] is just one component of what we will offer,” he said. “You will be able to use a lot of amenities and activities at the park for free. So, you don’t have to be a member to use a lot of the outdoor activities.
“We would encourage everybody to really read through what all is included before jumping to any conclusions,” he added. “It’s going to be a different experience compared to a normal gym. The product and experience that you will get will be on an elevated and different level compared to some of our competition.”
