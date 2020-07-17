On Monday, the NJCAA announced a majority of competition would move to the spring semester for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was based on recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents.
“Our fall practices, games and matches have been reduced or cancelled in all sports,” said Mark Richard, Snead State athletic director.
“Although this fall will be challenging and very different, we are extremely hopeful to get back to somewhat normal. We are hopeful all sports will be playing competitively in the spring. This will cause some logistical challenges, but we are hoping we will have the opportunity face these challenges.
“Among other precautions, Snead State will likely not allow any overnight travel, play only in-state games and limit fall scrimmage. Safety for our student-athletes is our most important concern.
“We are also hopeful the actions we are taking this fall will give us the best opportunity to complete the athletic seasons in the spring. Besides normal athletic activities, our athletes will be required to undergo frequent health screens, temperature checks, hand-washing sessions and continuous educational sessions.
“This year will be different in so many ways; however, we are committed to make every effort we can to ensure our student-athletes have the best chance for success both athletically and academically in the safest way possible.”
The NJCAA Return to Play guidelines that impact sports offered at Snead State are:
COURT VOLLEYBALL
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Aug. 15-Nov. 15, 2020.
Allowed five scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 11, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 29, 2021.
Maximum of 21 competition dates.
All regular season, region and district competition completed by April 3, 2021.
NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 15-Dec. 15, 2020.
Allowed five scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 11, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22, 2021.
Maximum of 22 games.
All regular season, region and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021.
NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.
BASEBALL
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 5-Nov. 15, 2020.
Maximum of 15 scrimmages (not dates) against outside competition.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22, 2021.
Maximum of 56 games (not dates) against outside competition.
All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 23, 2021.
NJCAA Division III Baseball Word Series held May 29-June 2/3, 2021.
NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series held May 29-June 4/5, 2021.
NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series held May 29-June 4/5, 2021.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 5-Nov. 15, 2020.
Maximum of 30 dates against outside competition combined between fall and spring.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22, 2021.
NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship held May 10-13, 2021.
NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship held May 11-14, 2021.
NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship held May 18-21, 2021.
NJCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship held June 7-11, 2021.
SOFTBALL
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 5-Nov. 15, 2020.
Maximum of seven scrimmage dates against outside competition.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22, 2021.
Maximum of 30 dates against outside competition.
All regular season, region and district competition completed by May 19, 2021.
NJCAA Division I Softball Championship held May 25-29, 2021.
NJCAA Division II Softball Championship held May 25-29, 2021.
NJCAA Division III Softball Championship held May 27-29, 2021.
DIVISION I WOMEN’S, DIVISION I MEN’S AND DIVISION III MEN’S TENNIS
Fall practice season
Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 5-Nov. 15, 2020.
Maximum of 35 dates against outside competition combined between fall and spring.
Spring championship season
Practice will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22, 2021.
NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship held May 1-5, 2021.
NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship held May 17-21, 2021.
NJCAA Division III Men’s Championship held May 14-16, 2021.
