A man convicted of trying to murder an Albertville Police Officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.
A jury found Shadrack Alcime guilty of attempted murder of an Albertville police officer in April.
Alcime was originally charged with shooting at APD Officer Bobby Bannister in February 2019 during a police foot chase.
Alcime was reported by fellow motorists as a possible drunk driver. Officers stopped the vehicle Alcime was driving, and he exited the vehicle and began walking away from officers. Alcime allegedly ran off around the corner of Lexington Apartments and, as the officer gave chase, Alcime pulled a gun and fired two shots at the officer. No one was struck by gunfire and the officer did not fire back.
Alcime allegedly climbed over a privacy fence, breaking his leg before crawling to a nearby apartment’s back door and attempting to enter the home. A resident called police to report a possible burglar and responding officers found Alcime.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said Alcime will be transported to a state prison “as quickly as they will take him.”
Johnson said he hopes the lengthy sentence given to Alcime will send a message to others.
“I hope it sends the message that if you are being pursued by the police, just stop and cooperate,” Johnson said. “If you have a complaint, take it up in court later.
“We live every day with concerns for our officers out there doing a very dangerous job. We hope seeing this sentence will make the job safer, particularly for our local officers.”
