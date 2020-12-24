A domestic dispute turned deadly in Albertville early Christmas Eve.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said officers were dispatched to the Mapco gas station at Edmondson Road and U.S. 431 and Suntrace Apartment complex on West Main Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arriving at the Mapco, officers were met by Tevin Hampton, 28, of 928 W. Main St., Albertville.
At the same time, officers checked an apartment number provided by Hampton and discovered Amanda Jean Hood, 45, also of 928 W. Main St., deceased. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Hampton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Albertville City Jail.
Smith said the shooting allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute between the couple, who had been in a relationship for the past two years.
“At this time, Hampton remains in the Albertville City Jail with detectives working to obtain a murder warrant for Hampton,” Smith said. “He is expected to have an arraignment hearing later today (Thursday) where a bond will be set by a judge. He will later be transported to the Marshall County Jail.”
