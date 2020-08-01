Life can only be lived by the living, but the life we live we owe in part to many who have gone before us. Maybe that doesn’t make sense to you, but it does to me.
Shelba Allen, Irene Allen, V.B. Hammonds, John Chumley, Robert O. Johnson and Gary Coker have gone to spend eternity with Jesus, but I couldn’t help but think of them when the news broke about my new role as editor and publisher of The Reporter.
It’s been six months since my mother passed away, and I’ll never stop missing her. I know she would be happy for me and give me one of her sweet hugs, but she’d also say, “Now son, don’t you let anybody run over you.”
Irene Allen was my paternal grandmother. We lost her 25 years ago in May, but every time I write a story or column, I carry on her legacy of good spelling and grammar. My dad has always told me I inherited those gifts from her, and I’m thankful.
Grandmother used to cut out stories I wrote for The Reporter to share them with other family members. For sure, she would’ve saved the story about me in our July 22 edition.
V.B. Hammonds was my maternal grandfather. He was 96 when he died in December 1996. His body wore out, but his mind remained sharp until his last breath.
Granddaddy Hammonds loved to read newspapers, including The Reporter. He took pride in his grandson working for the paper, and I wondered what he would say about my new job. He might tell me not to be afraid to “talk plain.”
On more than one occasion in my adult life, Granddaddy said to me, “Shannon, sometimes you just have to talk plain to a man, because he’ll understand it better.”
John Chumley left us in December 2014. I know he would’ve dropped by the office to congratulate — and aggravate — me about my new job. He would’ve also shared his opinion on how things should operate, but that was just John.
I also know this about John — he would’ve had my back, because he treated me like one of his own.
We lost Robert O. Johnson in April 2013 at the age of 91. He always called me Mr. Allen.
More than 25 years ago, he insisted on taking my portrait (at no charge) as a surprise gift for my mom. I wish he were here to take my official portrait as The Reporter’s publisher. I’d love to hear him quote the book of “Second Paul” one more time.
Gary Coker left us on April 13 at the age of 76. My name first appeared in The Reporter thanks to articles he wrote about Crossville basketball when I played for the Lions in the 1980s.
When I became the paper’s sports editor after graduating from Alabama, Gary’s contributions proved invaluable to my career. He was a friend and mentor.
I can hear Gary saying, “You’ve done pretty good for a boy from Painter and Crossville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.