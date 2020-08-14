This is an opinion piece.
Thoughtful, nuanced arguments are hard to make.
That’s the first thing I thought of when I saw a video from Wednesday’s Confederate monument protest at the Albertville Courthouse where a counter protester was confronted over an alleged, derogatory comment.
(Actually, my first thoughts were “Holy crap,” followed by “This is not good.”)
I have no idea what preceded or followed the events in the 48-second video, but I got to think the guys in it weren’t presenting their top pro-Confederate argument.
Not to defend them or their comments, but those guys didn’t seem prepared to give a nuanced opinion, if they even had one.
One of the men, Daniel Sims, was later interviewed by a news crew and did give a longer statement, but even then there’s hardly enough time to get your point across in a TV sound bite.
Personally, I’m not really a fan of the Confederate flag. Without giving my opinion on whether or not it and the monument should be removed, I will say I don’t like it.
And to be honest, I thought it was a little weird when I saw it flying at the courthouse when I first moved to Marshall County last year.
Weird, but not particularly offensive. I don’t hate the flag, and I understand the argument for its present-day popularity, why, to many Southerners, it represents a heritage and identity that, to the bewilderment of those who are offended by the flag, has nothing to do with race.
But to many others, the flag is a racist symbol or at least a reminder of a time when our country was so divided we literally killed each other.
Both sides of the argument think the other “needs a history lesson,” and that may be so, but saying what it might have meant back during the Civil War doesn’t necessarily shed any light on what it means to people now.
If you want to see hate, read some of the comments made about Sims, whose likeness has now spread nationwide. The flag obviously means something positive to him, so much so, he not only carried one at the protest but also donned a Rebel flag shirt and hat.
For expressing his beliefs, Sims has been treated like a black redneck unicorn with Stockholm syndrome.
“Growing up in a white family has obviusly brainwashed him into becoming a pathetic Uncle Tom character right out of a Dave Chappelle comedy sketch,” well-meaning, white liberals say.
(A lot of critics have also pointed out Alabama’s low education ranking as a contributing factor, but that argument would cut both ways.)
“Instead of jumping the gun and talking about something that you really don’t know anything about, ask some questions before you bash us,” he told The Reporter at the protest.
Again, I’m not defending him, but the reaction to a black man waving a Confederate flag has exposed the fact that if there’s racism on one side of the argument, there’s certainly some on the other as well.
A lot of the tension around the issue has to do with fear; fear of change, slippery slopes, losing one’s rights, etc. Fear eventually turns to anger and makes people lash out irrationally like cornered animals.
That’s what I saw when I watched that video. I don’t know the guy who was confronted, but I know his comments don’t reflect the attitudes of those wanting the monument and flag left where they are, and I’d like to think they really don’t reflect his either.
The take-em-down protestors have gotten more than their fair share of vitriol with, I’m sure, more to come. Organizer Unique Dunston, who has been tough, yet pleasant through all this from what I’ve seen, said she and her protestors aren’t going anywhere.
I don’t know how the County Commission feels or what their options are, but maybe the best thing for them to do would be to put it to a vote, if it came to that.
Daniel Tayloris the news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
